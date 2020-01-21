$128.64 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $128.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.29 million and the lowest is $125.24 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $132.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $544.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $564.31 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INN. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

INN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

