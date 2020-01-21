Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $452.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.01 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $370.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

SFIX stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $917,540.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,954 shares of company stock worth $10,682,037 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

