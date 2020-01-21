Relx (LON:REL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Relx (LON:REL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,927.30 ($25.35).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,982 ($26.07) on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,897.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,894.61.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Relx Upgraded at Citigroup
Relx Upgraded at Citigroup
Udg Healthcare Price Target Raised to GBX 910
Udg Healthcare Price Target Raised to GBX 910
Lancashire PT Lowered to GBX 695 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lancashire PT Lowered to GBX 695 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hiscox Price Target Raised to GBX 1,475
Hiscox Price Target Raised to GBX 1,475
Fevertree Drinks PT Lowered to GBX 1,500
Fevertree Drinks PT Lowered to GBX 1,500
NuCana Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
NuCana Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report