Relx (LON:REL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Relx (LON:REL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,927.30 ($25.35).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,982 ($26.07) on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,897.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,894.61.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.