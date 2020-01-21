Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target Raised to GBX 910

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.66) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 800.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 780.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

