Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 695 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 725.70 ($9.55).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 753.25 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,532.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 755.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 717.60. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

