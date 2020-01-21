Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,475

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,413.08 ($18.59).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,347 ($17.72) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

