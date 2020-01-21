Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FEVR. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.18) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,064.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,156.89.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

