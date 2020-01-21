NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. As a group, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

