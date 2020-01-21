easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,600

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Commerzbank from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,359.33 ($17.88).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,523 ($20.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

