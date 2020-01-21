InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NSPR stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in InspireMD by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

