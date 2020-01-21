Citigroup Boosts Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target to GBX 330

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CINE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

CINE opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.22.

In other news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

