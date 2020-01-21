Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,183 ($28.72) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,150.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

