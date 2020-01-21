Barclays Raises British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,200

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,651.79 ($48.04).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,375.50 ($44.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,997.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

