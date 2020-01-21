BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,773.57 ($23.33).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,795 ($23.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,775.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.49.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

