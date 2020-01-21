Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Downgraded by Investec to Add

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,282 ($30.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,252.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,154.82. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

