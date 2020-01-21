Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.