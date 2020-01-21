Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.32 Million Stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NVE by 362.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVE by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in NVE by 6,002.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NVE in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVE by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NVEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVE stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.37. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

