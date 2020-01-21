245,759 Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

