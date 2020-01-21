Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 22,795 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

