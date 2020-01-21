DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

