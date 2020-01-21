Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 45,565 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.