Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

