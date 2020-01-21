Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,556 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Providence Service during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 83.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Providence Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PRSC opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $843.67 million, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

