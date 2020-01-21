Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267,281 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 118,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

DAL opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.