Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 707,439 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,439 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

