Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

