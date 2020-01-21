Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.