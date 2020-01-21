CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.