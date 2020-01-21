Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.25 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

