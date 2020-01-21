Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

