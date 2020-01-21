Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.56.

PPG opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

