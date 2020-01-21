Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

