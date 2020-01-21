Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 137,163 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

