Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,314,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

