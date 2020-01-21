Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.95 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Cummins by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

