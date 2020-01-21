Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

NYSE EMN opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.