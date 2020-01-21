Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.11 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

