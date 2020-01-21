C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

