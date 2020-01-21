NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 177.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 357.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after purchasing an additional 775,940 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

