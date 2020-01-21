Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.38 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 158,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $306,067,000 after acquiring an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

