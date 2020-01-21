Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,602 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

