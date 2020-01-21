Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 388,818 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 388,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 165,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In related news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $46,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,220,404 shares of company stock valued at $38,096,853. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $521.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

