Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,509,194 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

