Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 163,239 Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 593,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 472,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $830.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.