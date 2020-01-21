Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.63 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 193,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 946,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 269,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

