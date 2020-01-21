NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $253.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

