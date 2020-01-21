Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $140.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.