Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.