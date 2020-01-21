BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,544,000 after purchasing an additional 415,829 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,986,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,357,000 after purchasing an additional 302,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

