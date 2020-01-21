Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,329.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $171,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $5,477,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

